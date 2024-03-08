Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 7 met with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines as part of his official visit to Australia.



The PM conveyed regards and an invitation to visit Vietnam from National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the Australian Senate leader. Read full story

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leader of the Liberal Party of Australia (LPA) Peter Dutton in Canberra on March 7, within the framework of his official visit to Australia.



Chinh underlined that the Government and people of Vietnam wish to further consolidate and deepen the relationship between the two countries, working together to implement the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership, which opens up new prospects for cooperation in the coming time. Read full story

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with female full-time NA deputies, leaders and managers of the NA Office and the Institute of Legislative Research, on the occasion of the 114th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8) and the 1,984th anniversary of Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters)'s Uprising.



In his speech, NA Chairman Hue said the positive outcomes of the legislature's recent activities, especially those during the first half of its 15th tenure, partly came from the relentless efforts and significant contributions of female deputies, leaders, civil servants and employees at the NA Office and the institute. Read full story

- Economic and trade ties between Vietnam and New Zealand have developed continuously since the upgrade of bilateral ties to strategic partnership in September 2009, and the upcoming visit to New Zealand by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is an occasion for leaders of both countries to discuss orientations to further consolidate political trust and multifaceted cooperation.

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia-Africa Market Department, Vietnam is now the 14th largest trade partner of New Zealand. Meanwhile, New Zealand stands as the 38th biggest trade partner of Vietnam. Read full story

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

- General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang gave a speech on how news agencies reach the young audience at the first discussion session of the 52nd Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), which opened in Tokyo, Japan on March 7.

According to Trang, understanding the characteristics and needs of the public, including young people, is one of the important factors for media organisations to reach the right audience, making news closer to youth, especially in the context that young people are increasingly choosing social networks to get information rather than traditional media channels such as print newspapers, television, or radio, and even websites. Read full story

- Vietnam strongly condemns violent, inhumane attacks targeting innocent civilians and civilian vessels on international shipping lanes, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang on March 7.

The spokeswoman made the statement in response to reporters’ question regarding Vietnamese crew members aboard the vessel True Confidence which was attacked at sea. Read full story

- Vietnam's Ministry of Finance and State Securities Commission (SSC) organised a financial investment promotion conference in the Republic of Korea (RoK) themed "Vietnam - Investment Destination" in Seoul on March 7.



The conference, chaired by Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc, attracted the participation of representatives from more than 300 companies of the two countries. Read full story

- One Vietnamese national was among the three casualties logged in a missile attack on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship by Houthi forces off the coast of Yemen on March 6, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti has confirmed.



According to the embassy, there were 20 crew members on board the ship, consisting of 15 Filipinos, four Vietnamese, and one Indian. The strike resulted in the deaths of two Filipinos and one Vietnamese. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on March 7 received foreign scientists who recently participated in the 4th International Conference on Environmental Pollution, Restoration, and Management (ICEPORM 2024) hosted by the central province of Binh Dinh.



At the reception in Hanoi, Ha commended outcomes of the conference, which included an initiative on collaboration among scientists to address interdisciplinary environmental issues and provide recommendations and solutions for the Vietnamese Government. Read full story

- Non-cash payment transactions increased by 63.3% in volume and 41.45% in value in January, compared to the same period last year, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced.



According to the central bank, internet banking transactions surged by 57.85% in volume and 32.43% in value. Mobile banking transactions increased by 68.54% in volume and 41.12% in value. Notably, QR code payments skyrocketed by 892.95% in volume and 1,062.01% in value./. Read full story