Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on October 23 offered congratulations to Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

In his message, the Vietnamese leader also congratulated the 20th CPC National Congress on its success, especially the creative development in continuously perfecting the theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, as well as strategic visions and important goals and tasks set by the congress for the long-term development of China.Read full story

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive to step up response to cybersecurity incidents in Vietnam.



Directive No. 18/CT-TTg states that cybersecurity is vital to creating digital trust and protecting the country's development in the digital era in order to successfully implement national digital transformation.Read full story

– The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum from October 24-26 is expected to contribute to consolidating and promoting the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries.



The visit will be a chance for the two countries to assess the outcomes of cooperation between their legislative bodies over the past time, and discuss specific measures to boost cooperation and share experience in legislative affairs, and in supervising and making decisions on important issues of the country. Read full story

- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres left Hanoi on October 23, concluding his two-day official visit to Vietnam.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visit s Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (The Temple of Literature). (Photo: VNA)

During his visit from October 21-22, the UN Secretary-General had many important activities, including laying a wreath at and visiting Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, paying a courtesy visit to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, holding talks with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.Read full story

– Vietnam should focus on accelerating the disbursement of public investment and the economic recovery programme in the next two years to promote national growth, according to Le Thi Thuy Van, deputy director of National Institute for Finance under the Ministry of Finance.



Obstacles regarding interest rate support should be removed so that enterprises, cooperatives and households can access capital soon, she said in an interview with Vietnam News Agency on measures that Vietnam should adopt in response to risks from the decline of the global economy.Read full story

– The south-central province of Binh Thuan will host the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 with the focus on promoting green tourism.

Phan Thiet with a clear blue coastline is always an attractive destination. (Source: VNA)

According to a plan recently approved by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, with the theme of “Binh Thuan: Green Tourism”, a host of activities are scheduled to spotlight green products and clean energy, cultural heritage and traditional values of Vietnam, serving green growth and sustainable tourism development.Read full story

– The Vietnam Design Week 2022 will take place in Hanoi, the central city of Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from November 5-11.



Co-organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Vietnam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and Vietnam Design Group, the week will take the theme “Beyond Expectations” which is intended to seek and honour outstanding products and designers in fields that serve human’s everyday life such as Communication design, Living design, Decor & Object design, Clothing design, and Public design.Read full story

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the National Experimental University of the Armed Forces of Venezuela (UNEFA) held a ceremony marking Vietnam Women’s Day and an exhibition of Vietnam’s traditional long dresses on October 20.



Speaking at the event, Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Relations for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Capaya Rodriguez spoke highly of the Vietnamese women’s role in making positive contributions to the past struggle for national liberation and current national development./.Read full story





