☀️ Morning digest on March 28
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to improve the start-up movement in both quantity and quality so as to soon make Vietnam become a strong country in this field at the fourth National Start-up Festival for Students, which opened in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on March 26. Read full story
-The same day, giving a keynote speech at the opening of the Visit Vietnam Year Quang Nam 2022 themed “Quang Nam- A Green Destination”, held in Hoi An, the PM highlighted the need to further step up international tourism re-opening in association with safe and flexible adaptation to the pandemic in the new situation. Read full story
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 met with outstanding young people in 2021 on the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) meets delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)
He affirmed that the Party and the State always pay special attention to encouraging young talents, and have issued many policies and guidelines in this regard. Read full story
-Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue held online talks with President the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández on March 25 night. The two leaders expressed their wish to bring economic-trade-investment ties to be on par with the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cuba. Read full story
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh (right) presents the Friendship Order to Juan Carlos Valle Raleigh, former Ambassador of Argentina to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh, entrusted by the President of Vietnam, on March 26 presented a Friendship Order to former Ambassador of Argentina to Vietnam Juan Carlos Valle Raleigh. Read full story
- Vietnam has handed over the project of constructing the TV and Radio Broadcasting Station of Bokeo province to the Lao side.
The station, which has a total investment of 116.67 billion VND (about 5 million USD), with 113 billion VND as non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government, is one of the four projects implemented by the Vietnam Television in Laos. Read full story
- More than 100 Vietnamese young people and students studying and working in the US attended a career forum organised by the Vietnamese Youths and Students’ Association in New York on March 26.
The event was held at the headquarters of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations. Read full story
-The Expanded Programme on Immunisation announced on March 27 that the Australian Government has officially committed to providing Vietnam with about 13.7 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to inoculate children aged between 5-11. Read full story
-Vietnam’s seaports have handled an estimated 180 million tonnes of goods in the first quarter of 2022, the Vietnam Maritime Administrative (VMA) reported.
Notably, the volume of container cargo through seaports is estimated at 6.2 million TEUs, up 6 percent year-on-year. Read full story
-The central city of Da Nang resumed inbound and outbound international commercial flights from March 27 after two years of interruption due to COVID-19.
The first international flight of Singapore Airlines took off from Da Nang to Singapore the same day, carrying 50 passengers. Read full story
-Budget carrier Vietjet on March 27 resumed the first international service to the central city Da Nang from Bangkok, Thailand, reaffirming its leading role as the largest flight capacity provider between the two countries while pioneering in boosting the post-pandemic recovery of tourism and trade connectivity across the region.
Passengers welcomed at Da Nang airport (Photo: Vietjet)The flight departed from Bangkok to Da Nang, carrying over a hundred passengers, including representatives from numerous Thai travel agencies to visit Da Nang and Vietnam’s central region on a trip to reactivate the tourism exchange between the two markets, following the relaxation of travel restrictions. Read full story
-Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on March 26 signed an agreement on supporting the restoration of Cau (Bridge) Pagoda.
Under the agreement, JICA will support Hoi An by sending experts to the city to help restore the pagoda. The activity may be adjusted depending on COVID-19 situation in Vietnam and Hoi An. Read full story
- On March 26, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time, all Vietnamese people in 63 cities and provinces nationwide were encouraged to switch off lights in response to Earth Hour 2022, themed “Creating the future - Now or never”. Read full story
Earlier on the day, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of Ho Chi Minh City and the HCM City Power Cooperation (EVNHCMC) hosted a run to mark the 91st anniversary of the HCYU and respond to Earth Hour and Olympic Day Run 2022. Read full story/.