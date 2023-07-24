Business Bac Giang lures 1.5 billion USD in investment in seven months Bac Giang province ranked second among provinces and cities nationwide in terms of FDI attraction in the first half of the year, after only the capital city of Hanoi.

Business Binh Dinh takes drastic measures to fight IUU fishing The Party Committee and People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh have been taking drastic measures to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing since 2018.

Business RoK shipbuilding companies look to Vietnam for workers Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai, two out of the “Big Three” shipbuilders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), are looking to Vietnam to secure workers amid the Korean industry's lingering workforce shortage, according to industry officials.

Business HCM City ranks high in digital transformation index Ho Chi Minh City ranked second out of 63 provinces and cities in the country in terms of the 2022 digital transformation index (DTI), the Information and Communications Ministry has announced.