Plum blossoms bloom on the plateau between late January and mid-February, blanketing the mountainous area with a charming white hue. Many tourists flock to the plateau to take in the pristine beauty of the plum blossoms and capture the poetic landscape.

Moc Chau Plateau is now covered in plum blossoms. Visitors can see the flowers everywhere, from villages to hillsides and alongside highways.



Moc Chau is home to more than 3,200 hectares of plum trees. As part of efforts to promote agriculture and tourism, local authorities have encouraged businesses and households to create experiential tourism offerings. The move will help boost local incomes while promoting Moc Chau’s stunning scenery and staples to visitors far and wide.



The hospitality of villagers and the gorgeous beauty of the white plum blossoms make Moc Chau an alluring destination for visitors as spring arrives./.

VNA