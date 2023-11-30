Politics Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung had working sessions with leaders of Emilia-Romagna within the framework of the Vietnam-Italy Year in the northern region of Italy from November 27-28.

Politics Vietnam, China coast guards conduct joint patrol The coast guards of Vietnam and China on November 29 began their joint patrol on the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Politics Bac Ninh strengthens cooperation with RoK’s Gyeongsangbuk province The People’s Committee of Bac Ninh province and the administration of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangbuk province signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on friendly cooperation at a ceremony in Bac Ninh city on November 29.

Politics Vietnam participates in diplomatic charity fair in Hungary The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary has attended the annual diplomatic charity fair 2023 organised by the Diplomatic Spouses of Budapest club under the patronage of Szilvia Szijjártó-Nagy, the wife of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.