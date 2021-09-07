Russia-Vietnam eSports championship helps tighten humane cooperation
A special eSports championship between Russia and Vietnam – a version of The World of Unique Gamers charity project (WUG2021_v2) took place at Yota Arena in Moscow last weekend.
Tran Canh Hung, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, speaks at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – A special eSports championship between Russia and Vietnam – a version of The World of Unique Gamers charity project (WUG2021_v2) took place at Yota Arena in Moscow last weekend.
The event attracted the participation of children and teenagers with special needs, mainly Russians, thus helping them to better integrate into the society and show off their strengths.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tran Canh Hung, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, affirmed that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the championship will contribute to strengthening the relationship and humane cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, and attract more attention from society to children and teenagers with disabilities.
Nhikolai Nechaev, who leads The World of Unique Gamers charity project, said that the event offered a good chance for young gamers to make friends and compete with each other.
Through the event, the organisers want to promote the fine relationship between Russia and Vietnam as well as the Southeast Asian nation’s culture to Russian children and teenagers./.