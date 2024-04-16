Illustrative image (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – The Tra Vinh Farm Co., Ltd (Sokfarm) in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has successfully exported its first shipment of organic coconut flower nectar products to Australia - the fifth main importer of the locality’s product.



As scheduled, the firm will continue to export its second shipment to this market after two weeks.



Pham Dinh Ngai, CEO of Sokfarm, said blossom products from coconut flower nectar of the company have been officially exported to Japan, the Netherlands, Germany, the US, and Australia.



The company currently owns a 20-hectare coconut plantation certified with international organic certifications such as USDA (US), EU (Europe), JAS (Japan), and Canada Organic (Canada).



Currently, Sokfarm is investing in constructing new production facilities with a daily production capacity of 10-12 tonnes of coconut flower nectar.



The firm plans to expand its raw material plantation area to 50 ha and purchase the nectar from 80 local coconut-growing households, generating jobs for 100 labourers.



By 2029, the company aims to develop a 300-hectare raw material area, establish production linkages with and consume products of 500 households, and create jobs for 400 local workers.



Le Van Dong, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said Sokfarm's organic condensed coconut nectar has been recognised as a specialty of Tra Vinh. The product has been sold in more than 30 provinces and cities nationwide, and exported to many demanding markets. Currently, the company is marketing six main products to.



Tra Vinh, the country’s second largest coconut producer after neighbouring Ben Tre province, has nearly 27,400 ha of coconut, mostly in Cang Long, Tieu Can, and Cau Ke districts. It plans to widen its coconut growing area to 30,000ha by 2030.



The locality is home to more than 50 companies, co-operatives, and households which make products such as dried coconut flesh, coconut milk, coconut oil, and others for both domestic consumption and exports./.