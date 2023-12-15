An overview of the reception. (Photo: www.most.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy has called on the US to support the development of high-tech infrastructure in Vietnam.



He made the suggestion on December 14 at a reception for a business delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), led by USABC Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director Brian D.McFeeters, and the council's Executive Director of Global Policy & Government Affairs, Asia Pacific, Seow Hiong Goh.



Deputy Minister Duy said Vietnam has been paying attention to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) from R&D, human resources and infrastructure, along with management policies.

He asked the US business delegation to engage in discussions about areas of mutual concern such as AI, technology infrastructure, high technology and intellectual property.



Vietnam applies the highest incentives to businesses operating in the field of high technology, with support for technology, priority products, and high-technology business, he noted.



At the reception, McFeeters said that Vietnam is an important market in promoting digital economic development, thus companies in the delegation want to engage in the digital economy in the country.

Meanwhile, Goh said although Vietnam does not have a specific policy on AI, many Vietnamese companies are already developing AI products, such as FPT AI, TPS AI, Zalo AI and VinAI research. Therefore, it is necessary for the Southeast Asian country to build and complete an appropriate legal corridor for AI applications, he said.

On this occasion, the two sides also talked about Vietnam's digital transformation strategy and digital socio-economic development programme in 2024 in relation with maintaining macroeconomic stability, improving the country's resilience to fluctuations in the global economy, and developing emerging technologies such as cloud computing and AI./.