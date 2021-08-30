Videos Ha Long Bay nominated as Asia's leading tourist attraction UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay in northern Vietnam is one of 12 nominees for Asia's leading tourist attraction category at 2021 World Travel Awards. ​

Culture - Sports Fansipan cable car system adds to attractiveness of Sa Pa The Fansipan cable car system carrying visitors to the highest mountain peak in Vietnam has proved to be a major contributor to the tourism industry in the resort town of Sa Pa over the past years.

Destinations Majestic landscape of Muong village Chien hamlet – home to Muong ethnic people in Van Son commune, Tan Lac district, the northern province of Hoa Binh, is a luring destination for wanderlusts and photo hunters.

Destinations Ghositaram pagoda in Bac Lieu province As a unique cultural destination in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, Ghositaram pagoda is considered to be a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.