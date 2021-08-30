Vietnamese resort named among most breathtaking eco-resorts to visit in 2021
Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in the south central province of Khanh Hoa has been named in the list of 11 breathtaking eco-resorts in the world to visit in the summer of 2021 as selected by Euronews, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.
Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in the south central province of Khanh Hoa. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Euronews wrote that, based on the assessment of model Danielle Copperman, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay Resort has been selected for the list.
In her own words, the hotel is an 'isolated eco-paradise', featuring on-going conservation projects and growing fresh produce on site. Danielle explored the plantations and sampled the local fruit on offer, from lemongrass, mango and papaya to pomelo, kumkwat and dragon fruit, according to Euronews.
Coming the Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in Khanh Hoa, visitors will have the opportunity to experience scuba diving and jungle adventures, with an equal emphasis on wellness and relaxation - think soothing spa treatments and flying yoga.
Along with Six Sense Ninh Van Bay, Euronews also selected a number of other famous eco-resorts in the world associated with nature conservation activities.
The other resorts include: Tivoli Ecoresort Praia do Forte (Brazil); Zadun, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve (Mexico); Terre Blanche (Provence, France); Dharana at Shillim Estate Retreat and Spa (India); Villa Persa, White Key Villas (Island of Spetses, Greece); Château d’Audrieu (Normandie, France); La Granja Ibiza (Spain); Stonefield Villas (Soufriere, Saint Lucia); The Amaala Project (Saudi Arabia); and Cottages Antoinette (Champagne, France).
The resorts have common characteristics in making the most of the available natural space, limiting the impact on the environment, implementing nature conservation projects, and educating the community and visitors about the natural environment./.
