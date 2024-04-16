Mayor of Bagneux city Hélène Amiable welcomes young Vietnamese taekwondo athletes . (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Mayor of the French city of Bagneux Hélène Amiable hosted a local reception on April 15 for a delegation of eight young Vietnamese taekwondo athletes currently under training until April 16.



With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games just over 100 days away, Amiable highlighted the symbolic significance of the training session, saying that it embodies the strong friendship between Vietnam and France.



She said the training session in Bagneux is highly symbolic of the Vietnam - France friendship.



The official expressed delight at welcoming the talented young Vietnamese for exchange with local fellows, notably Solène Avoulète, an eight-time French national champion and two-time European champion.

Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang described the training activity as the continuation of a long-standing tradition of sporting exchange between Bagneux and Vietnam, saying that it follows the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership between Vietnam and France.



He said this activity holds great significance in demonstrating the diversity in France-Vietnam relationship, particularly in the field of sports. It also reflects the growing closeness between French and Vietnamese localities, as well as France's wish to foster diverse forms of exchange and cooperation with Vietnam.



Bagneux boasts a large Vietnamese community and a strong tradition in taekwondo, making it a location suitable for this pre-Olympic training programme./.