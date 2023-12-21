General Managing Editor of VnEconomy Dao Quoc Binh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Economic Times (VnEconomy) on December 21 held the Consumers’ Day and a ceremony to announce and honour the top 50 cool products and services 2023, as voted by consumers.

The criteria for evaluating and voting on products and services focused on those that bring value to consumers’ daily lives. Emphasis was placed on products and services with high applicability, convenience, and necessity, encouraging consumers to make purchases without hesitation during times when spending needs to be tightened. This year’s event also honoured products and services that leverage modern technology, integrate AI or augmented reality, personalise experiences, and embrace multi-channel retailing.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Managing Editor of VnEconomy Dao Quoc Binh said despite challenges, Vietnam’s retail market is considered attractive with significant growth potential. The market’s current scale is estimated at 142 billion USD and is projected to increase to 350 billion USD in the years ahead.

With a 100 million population, Vietnam ranked 15th globally in terms of population size, and over 60% of its population falls within the working-age bracket, he said, adding that rapid urbanisation further contributes to the market’s appeal. All of these factors have driven various consumer segments in recent years. In the long term, the retail industry promises to expand even further.

At the event, six impressive products were announced, including Vinfast VF6 smart electric car for Vietnamese families from Vinfast Trading and Production JSC, Rang Dong Smart Home Solution - Rallismart Make in Vietnam from Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC, The Landmark - Ecopark green city with a high-rise hot mineral complex for home therapy from Ecopark Nomura Real Estate JSC.

Additionally, there are golden products for health and beauty, including swallow's nest, swallow's nest water, and swallow's nest essence from Sanvinest Khanh Hoa, Saigon Beer brand product line from Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), and Bianco household product set and thermal flask from Lock&Lock Vietnam Co. Ltd.

The top 50 consumer products and services are categorised into five main sectors: healthcare - resort services; banking, finance, insurance, securities; agriculture, food, beverages; construction materials, interior – exterior, household goods; and technology products and services./.