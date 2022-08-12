☕ Afternoon briefing on August 12
Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 12.
– Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien received UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis in Hanoi on August 12, saying that Vietnam will take part in UN peacekeeping operations more extensively in the time ahead.
Chien appreciated the cooperation and assistance from the UN and its agencies in Vietnam, especially the UN Resident Coordinator Office, when the country served as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during 2020 - 2021.
– The National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba has received 750 tablets, two servers and two printers as gifts from the Vietnamese counterpart. Speaking at the handover ceremony held on August 11 in Havana, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung said the equipment is intended to help the Cuban legislature improve its operational efficiency.
– Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh received visiting Chairman of the Korea & Vietnam Economic and Cultural Association (KOVECA) Kim Kil-soo on August 11.
Kim said the Republic of Korea (RoK) is working hard to help regional countries improve environmental and water matters towards sustainable development, and that it is ready to share experience and transfer advanced technology for waste treatment and water purification to Hanoi and Vietnam as a whole.
– Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi visited the host country's southern federal region of Krasnodar from August 9 -11, where he met local leaders to discuss the possibility of enhancing bilateral cooperation. Khoi had meetings with Alexander Ruppel, Deputy Governor of Krasnodar Region, and Maxim Slyusarev, deputy mayor of its capital Krasnodar City, during which the two sides talked about potential for stronger economic partnership.
- The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reported on the domestic production of vaccines against the COVID-19, and the receipt and immunisation of vaccines to the Prime Minister.
There are five vaccines being in the research and clinical trial process, namely Nanocovax, COVIVAC, ARCT-154, COVID-19 HIPRA and S – 268019, the ministry said, adding the research is being conducted on schedule and in line with contents of the research plans approved by the ministry. The work is expected to complete in December next year.
– There is still a lot of room for Vietnamese goods to expand their presence in the European Union (EU) market, but accessing its retail distribution systems is extremely important, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11.
Speaking at the event, held to support domestic enterprises to connect with EU's distribution systems, Nguyen Thao Hien, deputy head of the European-American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the year 2022 is favourable for export and trade promotion activities with the EU partners, as both sides are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic with great support from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
- The number of air passengers reached nearly 12 million in July, including over 10.5 million on domestic flights, an increase of 40.3% compared to July 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV). Along with a sharp increase in the number of passengers, flight cancellations and delays also increased rapidly, partly due to airlines' errors.
– So far this year, the southern province of Binh Duong – a magnet for foreign investment of Vietnam – attracted over 2.5 billion USD in FDI, up 74% year-on-year. To date, the province has had 4,059 foreign-invested projects worth 39.6 billion USD. After the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control, every week, Binh Duong welcomes at least one foreign delegation coming to learn about the province's investment environment and seek cooperation opportunities.