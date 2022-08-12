Politics Hanoi appreciates RoK’s help with environmental protection efforts Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh received visiting Chairman of the Korea & Vietnam Economic and Cultural Association (KOVECA) Kim Kil-soo on August 11.

Politics Ambassador seeks enhanced economic ties with Russian region Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi visited the host country's southern federal region of Krasnodar from August 9 -11, where he met local leaders to discuss the possibility of enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.