Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on December 29 demanded inspection be enhanced in the “sensitive fields” prone to corruption and negative phenomena.

Deputy PM Le Minh Khai (standing) attends the national teleconference of the inspection sector on December 29. (Photo: VNA)

He made the request while addressing a national teleconference reviewing the inspection sector's performance in 2023 and launching tasks for next year.



-Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is estimated at 5.05% in 2023, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on December 29.

Labour productivity of the entire economy at current prices is estimated at 199.3 million VND (8,380 USD) per worker in 2023, up 274 USD than the 2022 figure (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, the economy is estimated to expand 6.72% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, higher than the 3.41% of the first quarter, the 4.25% of the second quarter, and the 5.47% of the third quarter.



-Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in 2023 is estimated to rise 3.25% year-on-year, meeting the target set by the National Assembly (NA), the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on December 29.

Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in 2023 is estimated to rise 3.25% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Thi Huong, head of the GSO, told a press conference in Hanoi that the index in the fourth quarter went up 3.54% from the corresponding time last year, and that in December increased 0.12% month-on-month and 3.58% year-on-year.



-Vietnam’s high-value manufacturing is expected to grow, with the government intent on increasing manufacturing’s share of the economy from 25% to 30% by 2030 by attracting more high-value manufacturing investment, said the “Strength through Diversification: Opportunities across Asia Pacific” report by Cushman & Wakefield.

The global commercial real estate services firm affirmed that Vietnam has the room to accommodate such growth with a strong concentration of electronics production in the northern region (Hanoi, Hai Phong), while the southern region (Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai) has a mix of food, consumer goods and electronics manufacturing.



-Hanoi has recorded a year-on-year growth rate of 6.27% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2023, with improvement seen quarter by quarter, said the municipal Statistics Office.

The rate stood at 5.81% in Q1, 5.91% in Q2, 6.22% in Q3, and 7% in Q4, Director of the office Dau Ngoc Hung said, considering this year's growth as fairly good amid complex and unpredictable developments in the world and global trade contraction.



-About 12.6 million international tourists have visited Vietnam this year, a 3.4-fold rise from 2022, surpassing the target of 8 million set earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on December 29.

The yearly figure, however, is equivalent to only 70% of the pre-pandemic level in 2019, the agency said, adding that in December alone, it stood at nearly 1.4 million, up 11.2% month-on-month, and 93.9% year-on-year.



- Ho Chi Minh City continues to be the leading locality in the country in terms of the number of visitors and revenue from tourism, with nearly 5 million foreign and nearly 35 million domestic tourists, and a total revenue of over 160 trillion VND (6.6 billion USD), the municipal Tourism Department announced on December 28.

The department's Deputy Director Le Truong Hien Hoa attributed the results to the efficiency of the city's policy to solve difficulties and boost tourism recovery and development.



-The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has issued a decision announcing Vietnam's Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) production and consumption baselines and total national consumption for the 2024 - 2028 period.

Under Decision 4134 /QD-BTNMT, the HFCs production baseline will be 0 tonne of CO2 equivalents, while the HFCs consumption baseline will be 13,991,360 tonnes of CO2 equivalents. Total national consumption in the period from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2028 will be 13,991,360 tonnes of CO2 equivalents, it said.