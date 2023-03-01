Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) convened a meeting at its headquarters on March 1 to consider and offer opinions on the personnel work. The Party Central Committee decided as follows:

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

To decide nominating personnel for election to hold the position of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2021-2026 tenure. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met leaders of international organisations and foreign officials on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 27-28.



At a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla, the two sides agreed to coordinate in organising activities marking 50 years since the visit to the liberated zone in the south of Vietnam by leader Fidel Castro Ruz (September 1973) and the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam (September 1963). Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s visit to Spain from March 1-3 holds important significance, contributing to realising Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance for peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external ties, according to Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Hai said it is the highest-level visit to Spain by a Vietnamese Government leader since 2017 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story



- Vietnam will remain an important link in global supply chains and a destination favoured by many businesses, said Tim Leelahaphan, Standard Chartered's economist for Thailand and Vietnam, on February 28.



Speaking at the seminar titled “Global Economic and Financial Outlook Update: Implications for Vietnam” held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the British bank, he said that Vietnam’s GDP growth rate may hit 7.2% this year and 6.7% in 2024. Read full story



- The International Trade Practices Unit (UPCI) of Mexico’s Ministry of Economy has decided to adjust the tax rate imposed on galvanised steel imports from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



On August 30, 2021, Mexico commenced an anti-dumping investigation into the imports from Vietnam following a request from domestic producers. Then, on September 14, 2022, the UPCI issued an anti-dumping tax rate of 0%-12.34%.Read full story



- Singapore remained the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam among the 51 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the first two months of 2023, with 978.4 million USD, making up nearly 31.6% of the total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, down 42.7% year-on-year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported.



Workers at Apparel Far Eastern (Vietnam) Co., Ltd in the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park, Thuan An city, Binh Duong province. (Photo: VNA)

Taiwan (China) ranked second with nearly 407.1 million USD, accounting for 13.1% of the total, and 3.85 times higher than that in the same period last year. The Netherlands came third with nearly 369 million USD, equivalent to 11.9% of the total. Read full story



- Vietnam’s total retail sales of goods and services in the first two months of this year were estimated at 994.2 trillion VND (41.88 billion USD), up 13% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).



Of the total, the retail sales of goods were estimated at 781.8 trillion VND, up 10.1% year-on-year, of which the revenue from garment and textile rose by 18.4%, food and food stuff 12.5%, and home appliances 4%. Read full story



- Although the cashew nut processing and exporting industry was warned of many difficulties in 2023, Vietnamese exporters still have many opportunities to boost exports if both businesses and farmers turn to green production, insiders have said.



Marc Rosenblatt, a representative of The Richard Franco Agency of the US, said that American and European consumers have paid great attention to food safety, hygiene and production environment safety when deciding to choose a product. Read full story



- US-based multinational news channel CNN has praised nine Vietnamese caves, including six caves in the central province of Quang Binh, the provincial Department of Tourism said on February 28.

Son Doong cave is one of the world’s most precious natural wonders. (Source: CNN Travel)

Accordingly, the six magnificent creations of Mother Nature in Quang Binh which were rated as world-class caves by CNN included Son Doong, En, Va, Nuoc Nut, Tu Lan and Thien Duong (Paradise) caves./. Read full story