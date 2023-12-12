Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Chinese Ambassador highlights Chinese top leader's upcoming Vietnam visit Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo has granted an interview to the press about the State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping from December 12-13.

Politics President praises outgoing Spanish Ambassador's contributions to bilateral ties President Vo Van Thuong appreciated outgoing Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Pilar Méndez Jiménez's contributions to Vietnam-Spain strategic partnership during her tenure in Vietnam at a reception in Hanoi on December 11.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs discuss measures to boost bilateral ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet discussed major orientations to boost the bilateral comprehensive cooperation in the coming time at their talks in Hanoi on December 11.