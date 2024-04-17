Business Vietjet offers speical promotions on its flights to Australia Continuing the journey to bring Australia closer, from now until April 30, Vietjet is offering special promotions for travel enthusiasts to experience the golden autumn throughout Australia.

Business Nearly 600 million USD disbursed in support of agroforestry, aquatic sectors More than 15 trillion VND (597 million USD) has been disbursed under a credit scheme to support Vietnamese agroforestry and aquatic sectors since July last year, heard participants at a recent conference to discuss measures on maintaining Vietnam's key agricultural exports.

Business German firms eye cooperation expansion with Binh Duong German enterprises are particularly interested in expanding investment cooperation with Binh Duong province, Urs Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of the Global Economic Network under the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), said at a working session with leaders of the southern province of Binh Duong on April 16.

Business Vietnam, Russia’s Zabaikal region enhance cooperation Cooperation potential between Vietnam and Russia’s Zabaikal region across trade, warehouse logistics, investment, and tourism was highlighted at a hybrid talk show held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Vladivostok city and the Vietnamese Trade Office’s branch in the Far East on April 16.