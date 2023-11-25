Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao (left) gives a present to Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received visiting Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on November 25.

At the reception, the host said that the visit to the city by the Chinese official is very meaningful as Vietnam and China are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The visit demonstrates China's interest in developing bilateral relations, especially economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, he added.

Nen said that together with ministries, agencies, and localities of the two countries, Ho Chi Minh City has been actively realising the common perceptions of the leaders of the two Parties and States on promoting ties.

Ho Chi Minh City hopes to work with Chinese localities, especially localities that have established friendship and cooperation with the city, to promote collaboration in economy and trade to benefit the people of the two countries.

For his part, Wang said that his visit aims to further bolster the economic and trade ties between China and Vietnam in general and the localities of the two countries in particular, contributing to realising the cooperation policy of the two Parties and States in the fields of economy and trade.

Chinese ministries, agencies, and localities always pay attention to promoting trade cooperation with Vietnam, he said, adding China always encourages and creates conditions for businesses with potential to invest and expand investment in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Appreciating the investment attractiveness of the southern economic hub, he said that China and Vietnam in general, Chinese localities and Ho Chi Minh City in particular still have a lot of room for developing economic and trade cooperation. Besides traditional cooperation areas, they can focus on boosting new potential areas such as digital economy, green economy, or e-commerce.

China invites and expects Ho Chi Minh City businesses to participate in international fairs and exhibitions in China to enhance trade and investment promotion opportunities between the two sides, thus increasing two-way trade between Vietnam and China./.