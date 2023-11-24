Hanoi (VNA) – A joint press release on the talks between Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store has been released.

The joint press release said that at the invitation of the Norwegian Prime Minister, Vice President Xuan is paying an official visit to Norway from November 23-25. The visit reflects the strong commitment of both sides to enhance long-term friendship and multifaceted cooperation. Both sides affirmed their commitment to deepening political ties through high-level visits and strengthening existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.



They discussed the possibility of establishing strategic cooperation in the fields of green energy transition and sustainable maritime economy, and expressed their wish to step up negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), thereby further promoting trade and investment ties between the two countries.



Underscoring the importance of cooperation within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), they showed interest in collaboration in fisheries, education, culture, science and technology, child protection, gender equality, as well as national defence and security.



They acknowledged that the Vietnamese community serves as a friendship and cooperation bridge in promoting the ties between the two contries' people.



On global and regional issues, they showed support for the settlement of disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with widely recognised principles of international law, including the United Nations Charter.



Both sides agreed with the content of the visa exemption agreement for holders of Vietnamese and Norwegian diplomatic passports and affirmed their commitment to signing the agreement in the near future.



Welcoming the important developments in bilateral ties in recent years, they expressed their desire to continue strongly promoting and expanding this relationship. They were satified with the visit's outcomes, considering them an important step in enhancing friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Norway, said the joint press release./.