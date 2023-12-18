Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City enhances collaboration with RoK’s North Chungcheong province Ho Chi Minh City and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s North Chungcheong province on December 18 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Politics State leader examines combat readiness at Special-task Arm President Vo Van Thuong examined the training and combat readiness at the Special-task Arm in Hanoi on December 18, on the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2023) and the All People’s National Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2023).

Politics Joint peacekeeping exercise enhances Vietnam-India defence cooperation The fourth joint peacekeeping exercise between Vietnam and India - VINBAX 2023 which is taking place from December 11-21 in Hanoi, has contributed to fostering the friendship and sound defence cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.