Lao orders, medals presented to members of Ministry of Home Affairs
A ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 18 to present Lao orders and medals to individuals from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s Government Committees for Religious Affairs and Ethnic Minority Affairs who made outstanding contributions to promoting the Vietnam – Laos friendship.
At the handover ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Authorised by the Lao Prime Minister, Standing Vice Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Khamlay Sipraseuth handed over the honour to leaders and key officials of the two agencies in recognition of contributions to boosting cooperation between their agencies and the LFNC Central Committee.
Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang, and former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and vice head of the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hoang Xuan Luong were granted third-class Issara (Freedom) Orders.
Meanwhile, labour orders and medals were presented to 14 other individuals of the committees.
At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Thang highlighted the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, saying that bilateral cooperation mechanisms continue to prove effective, thus contributing to tightening the bilateral relations.
He expressed his belief that the Vietnamese agencies and the LFNC Central Committee will work closer to effectively implement cooperation agreements, while increasing delegation exchanges and experience sharing in religious and ethnic affairs in the coming time./.