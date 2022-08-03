☀️ Morning digest August 3
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 2 urged the southern province of Dong Nai to create changes in both mindset and action, and help to spur development in adjacent localities.
At a working session with provincial leaders, the President stressed the important role of Dong Nai and some localities in the southern key economic region in national industrialisation and modernisation. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 2 for British Ambassador Gareth Ward, who came to say goodbye at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) receives British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward (Photo: VNA)The PM commended the ambassador’s active contributions to promoting the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership in all fields, diplomatic channels and people-to-people exchange. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 2 called on Singaporean firms and Temasek in particular to expand their investment in Vietnam, particularly in technology, strategic infrastructure development, logistics and innovative startups.
At a reception for Singaporean Ambassador Jaya Ratnam and CEO of Temasek Foundation Ng Boon Heong in Hanoi, Chinh noted that the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership is developing strongly and dynamically across all spheres, especially economy, trade and investment, with two-way trade expanding over 23% to reach 8.3 billion USD last year despite COVID-19, and hitting 4.75 billion USD in the first half of this year. Read full story
– The National Assembly of Vietnam is ready to continue to improve the legal system and policies, creating the best conditions for all economic sectors and investors, including those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to expand their investment and do business in the country, National Assembly chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on August 2.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) shakes hands with Kim Jung-tai, Chairman of the Global Strategy Committee of the RoK's Hana Financial Group. (Photo: VNA).At a reception for Kim Jung-tai, Chairman of the Global Strategy Committee of the RoK's Hana Financial Group, Hue expected the group to contribute to perfecting the legal system as well as the investment and business environment in Vietnam. Read full story
– Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son suggested ASEAN promote the role and values of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) while addressing a meeting of the SEANWFZ Treaty Commission in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 2.
Delegates at the meeting pose for a group photo. (Source: baoquocte.vn)The meeting was the first activity within the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings. Son also laid emphasis on the values of the treaty given the current uncertainties, saying ASEAN should make more contributions to international efforts in ensuring nuclear security and safety. Read full story
– The Republic of Korea (RoK) wishes to collaborate with Vietnam in high quality human resources training, technology transfer as well as in mineral exploitation and processing, said RoK Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang during talks with visiting Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien in Seoul on August 2.
The two ministers agreed that the cooperation between the two sides should be based on the foundation of mutual benefits towards a balance inn bilateral trade turnover as soon as possible. Not only trade and industry, the bilateral collaboration should expand to human resources training and technology transfer.Read full story
- Vu Thi Bich Ngoc, wife of the Vietnamese Foreign Minister, and spouses of the Vietnamese Ambassador and diplomats to Cambodia on August 2, visited and presented gifts to students of the Khmer-Vietnam friendship primary school in Prey Veng province.
The school is a symbol of the friendship between Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap and Prey Veng, which helps to preserve Vietnamese traditional culture, said principal Nguyen Van Hao./. Read full story