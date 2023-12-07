☀️ Morning digest December 7
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit wrapped up in Vientiane, Laos, on December 6, with the issuance of a joint statement on promoting the parliamentary role in bolstering the comprehensive cooperation among the three countries.
Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue spoke highly of the joint statement, which mentions the issues of the three countries’ interests, while affirming the resolve of parliamentary organisations in accompanying the governments to boost cooperation in all sectors, as well as keep a close watch on the implementation of the signed agreements for the benefits of the three peoples. Read full story
- Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on December 6, starting his four-day official trip to Vietnam.
The official visit is expected to create new impetus to consolidate and enhance the relations between Vietnam and Belarus. During his stay, leaders of both sides will review the bilateral cooperation, and discuss to find specific steps to bolster the ties in the time ahead. Read full story
- Vietnam has been a responsible member and one of the pioneers in effectively implementing UNESCO’s activities and programmes, UNESCO General Director Audrey Azoulay said while receiving Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, who came to say her farewells, on December 4. Read full story
- The Ministry of Health is working hard to ensure vaccine supply for the national expanded programme on immunisation (EPI), heard a regular Government press conference in Hanoi on December 6.
Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Lien Huong noted that the EPI, launched in 1985, is providing immunisation to more than 10 vaccine preventable diseases. Read full story
- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Le Quoc Minh, member of the CPV Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Information and Education, have attended the fourth policy dialogue between the CPV and Germany's left-wing Die Linke Party and visited the European country from December 4-9.
Minh, who is also Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (The People) Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, co-chaired the dialogue, during which the two sides briefed each other on the situation of the two Parties and countries. Read full story
- Prosecutors-General from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China on December 6 issued a joint declaration under which they agreed to unify both awareness and action to enhance international cooperation in the fight against high-tech and cross-border crimes.
According to the document, issued at the end of the 13th ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General Conference in Hanoi, procuracy and prosecutor's offices of ASEAN member countries and China will strengthen collaboration in combating cross-border crimes, including high-tech crimes, in the principles of equality, mutual trust, and mutual benefits, and in line with domestic and international laws. Read full story
- The Finnish Embassy in Vietnam organised a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Finland diplomatic relations and 106th Independence Day of Finland in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6.
Finnish Ambassador Keijo Norvanto highlighted that both nations have enjoy sound ties over the past five decades, with their long-lasting traditional development partnership elevated to the practical bilateral cooperation ties. Read full story
- The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI)’s Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) presented three scenarios for the national economy in 2024 at the Vietnam Economic Pulse Forum jointly held by the institute and UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Hanoi on December 6.
Under the three scenarios, Vietnam’s GDP will grow 5.5%, 6%, and 6.5%, respectively, with the first most likely, said Nguyen Huu Tho, head of the CIEM’s department of economic analysis and forecasting. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City aims for a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 7.5-8% in 2024 with a recovering economic situation after a tough year, heard the 13th meeting of the municipal People’s Council on December 6. Read full story./.