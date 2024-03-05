Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse Le Thi Bich Tran and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Melbourne airport on March 4, beginning their trip to attend the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit and an official visit to Australia.

Welcoming them at the airport were Australian officials, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese community in Australia.



– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh for its impressive accomplishments during a working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on March 4.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The year 2023 proved remarkably successful for Binh Dinh as it achieved and exceeded 17 out of 19 socio-economic targets. Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew by 7.61%, securing the 17th position out of 63 provinces and cities nationwide and the first out of five localities in the central key economic region. Its economic size was estimated at over 117.6 trillion VND (4.76 billion USD), placing it fifth out of 14 provinces in the central region.



– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho in Hanoi on March 4.



Speaking highly of Samsung's investment that has contributed to Vietnam's import-export revenue as well as economic development, Quang affirmed that the Vietnamese Government has paid due attention to improving the domestic business climate to facilitate foreign enterprises' long-term production and business in the country.



– Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Russian First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Titov co-chaired the 13th Vietnam – Russia diplomacy - defence - security strategy dialogue in Hanoi on March 4.



In the spirit of traditional friendship, openness, trust and mutual understanding, both sides reviewed the bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly in politics - foreign affairs, defence - security, and trade - investment as well as cooperation at multilateral forums, while discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern.



– Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong had bilateral meetings with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath, and Cambodian Deputy Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Siha in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 4.



The meetings took place as Cuong is in Laos to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Retreat (ADMM-Retreat) from March 4 to 6.



– The 4th International Conference on Environmental Pollution, Restoration and Management kicked off in the south coastal province of Binh Dinh on March 4 to seek solutions to address environment challenges and pave the way for a more sustainable future for Vietnam and the world.

The four-day event was co-hosted by the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry Asia-Pacific, the US's Auburn University, the Rencontres du Vietnam and the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE).



– The State budget revenue from export-import activities in the first two months of this year reached 56.42 trillion VND (2.35 billion USD), or 15% of the estimate, down 2.4% year on year, reported the General Department of Customs on March 4.

Accordingly, exports were estimated at 59.34 billion USD, up 19.2% annually while imports went up 18% to 54.62 billion USD, generating a surplus of 4.72 billion USD.