NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh for its impressive accomplishments during a working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on March 4.



The year 2023 proved remarkably successful for Binh Dinh as it achieved and exceeded 17 out of 19 socio-economic targets. Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew by 7.61%, securing the 17th position out of 63 provinces and cities nationwide and the first out of five localities in the central key economic region. Its economic size was estimated at over 117.6 trillion VND (4.76 billion USD), placing it fifth out of 14 provinces in the central region.



Under its approved provincial master plan, Binh Dinh will become a marine economy, a seaport hub, an important centre of science and technology, innovation, artificial intelligence and tourism of the country, Hue said, stressing the need for the Party Central Committee, National Assembly, and Government's full support in policies, mechanisms, and resource allocation for the province.



Recognising Binh Dinh's rich cultural and historical heritage, he emphasised the potential of developing tourism alongside hosting world-class cultural and sporting events.

To attract big and strategic investors, he advised the province to stay patient and focus on calculating the added value per ha of investment, considering the existing ample infrastructure for new production capacity.



The locality was also urged to step up the restructuring of its district- and commune-level administrative units and has plans to carry out its master plan through specific programmes, tasks and projects.



Highlighting certain points related to the proposals put forward by local authorities, the leader expressed his firm belief in the provincial Party Organisation, authorities, and people's ability to successfully fulfill the resolutions of the Party Central Committee and the provincial Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure.

During his trip to the south central coastal provinces, Hue successfully raised financial support from the public for the construction of 100 solidarity houses valued at 5 billion VND (208,000 USD) for local residents.



On the occasion, he offered incense and laid wreaths at the Tay Son-Tam Kiet Temple in Tay Son district to honour Emperor Quang Trung - Nguyen Hue and outstanding figures of the Tay Son Dynasty./.