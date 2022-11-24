☀️ Morning digest November 24
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy of consolidating and promoting its strategic partnership with the Philippines in various areas during his meeting with President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos in Manila on November 23.
Expressing his delight at visiting the Philippines for the first time, Chairman Hue hoped that under the leadership of the President, the Philippines will score more achievements in national development and improve its role and position in the region and the world.
- The Senate of the Philippines on November 23 passed a resolution on further strengthening the Philippines-Vietnam parliamentary relations in the presence of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation.
Speaking at the session, Senator Ronald Marapon Dela Rosa, who sponsored Resolution 26, affirmed that the visit by the Vietnamese NA leader is an important milestone in the parliamentary ties between the two countries.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc November 23 hosted 91 delegates from 45 countries who are in Hanoi for the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC).
President Phuc affirmed the State and people of Vietnam always treasure and remember the support, strong solidarity and valuable assistance of international democratic and progressive organisations, including the WPC and its member organisations, for the struggle for national independence in the past, as well as national building and safeguarding today.
- The strengthening of defence cooperation for harmonised security under the theme of the ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM ) has reflected a common desire to create and maintain stable peace and security in the region and the world, said Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang.
This is an important premise for countries to focus on socio-economic recovery post COVID-19, Giang, who is also Politburo member and Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission, said in his speech at the ninth ADMM , which opened in the Cambodian province of Siem Reap on November 23.
- Nearly 1,100 delegates from across the country will attend the ninth National Buddhist Congress, scheduled for November 28-29 in Hanoi, heard a press conference on November 23 to introduce the event.
According to Most Venerable Thich Gia Quang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Council, the congress will be themed "Discipline - Responsibility - Solidarity - Development".
- Encouraging results have been recorded in the transition of financial resources for HIV/AIDS prevention and control in Vietnam over the last 10 years, heard a conference in Hanoi on November 23.
On October 15, 2012, the Prime Minister issued a decision approving a plan on ensuring finance for anti-HIV/AIDS activities for the 2013 - 2020 period.
- The seventh Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2022 (VHHE) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from December 1-3, with 255 stalls and 208 exhibitors from 12 countries and territories taking part.
Co-organised by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade's Industrial Development Centre and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad), the event is expected to open up new opportunities to mechanical engineering businesses at home and abroad as it will gather suppliers from a wide range of spheres like manufacturing, production, mechanics, construction and DIY devices.
- Trade between Vietnam and Poland, especially consumer goods and beauty care products, have ample room to grow, heard a seminar held by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) on November 23.
Poland is now the fifth largest cosmetics producer in the European Union and is seeking new markets, said Business Development Manager of the city-based Office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency Ho Thi Hanh Ngan./.