Illustrative photo (Phot: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of E5 RON 92 petrol fell by 68 VND to 23,848 VND (0.95 USD) per litre from 3pm on April 11, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the retail price of RON95-III petrol increased by 20 VND to 24,821 VND per litre.

The prices of diesel and kerosene went up 622 VND and 579 VND to 21,610 VND per litre and 21,594 VND per litre, respectively.

However, mazut price reduced by 288 VND to 17,008 VND per kilo.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund.

Since the beginning of 2024, domestic gasoline prices have had 15 price adjustments, including nine increases and six decreases./.