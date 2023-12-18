Politics Vietnam, Nepal enhance friendship President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Associations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son hosted a reception for a delegation from the Nepal Peace and Solidarity Council (NPSC) led by its Chairman Rabindra Adhikari, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), in Hanoi on December 16.

Videos PM holds talks with Japanese counterpart in Tokyo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on December 16, as part of his trip to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and have bilateral activities in the East Asian country.

Politics PM receives leaders of Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko, and leaders of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo on December 16.

Politics Deputy PM delivers Christmas congratulations in HCM City Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang visited and congratulated the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City on December 15, ahead of the 2023 Christmas season and New Year 2024.