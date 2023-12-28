Presidential Office commended for effective national service
President Vo Van Thuong and delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President Vo Van Thuong has hailed the Presidential Office in supporting the President and Vice President in performing both domestic and external affairs tasks assigned by the Party and the State this year.
During a conference in Hanoi on December 28 to review the office’s 2023 activities and launch its tasks for next year, he said the office plays a pivotal role in advising and implementing significant external affairs activities, including hosting leaders from various countries.
The office has effectively worked with ministries, agencies, committees and relevant units to fulfill its responsibility for serving the President, contributing to a more effective promotion of the nation's image, he said.
Looking ahead to the next year, he suggested that the office and agencies strengthen unity and improve the quality of advisory work, especially in the realm of foreign affairs.
He wished that each leader, official and civil servant of the office would perform their assigned tasks to the best of their abilities, keep improving the quality of advisory work with the highest sense of responsibility and dedication to the cause of national construction and development.
On the occasion, the office honoured groups and individuals who demonstrated outstanding results in their work./.