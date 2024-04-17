Quang Ninh tops country’s public administrative reform index
The northeastern province of Quang Ninh again secured its top place in the Public Administrative Reform (PAR) Index ranking in 2023 which was announced by the Government’s Steering Committee for Administrative Reform on April 17.
This was the 12th year in a row the Ministry of Home Affairs compiled the index that evaluates performance of the 63 cities and provinces, as well as 17 ministries and ministerial-level agencies.
According to the ministry, Quang Ninh led the ranking for six times since 2012, with the latest score being 92.18%, followed by Hai Phong with an index of 91.87%.
Localities with robust administrative reform results included Hanoi (91.43%), the northern province of Bac Giang (91.16%) and the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau (91.03%).
The Mekong Delta province of An Giang was at the bottom with only 81.32%.
2023 was the first year that all localities across the nation documented their PAR indexes above the benchmark of 80%.
With 89.95% for its efforts in administrative reform, the Ministry of Justice shared the top position with Quang Ninh province. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was at the bottom of the ranking, scoring 78.03%.
The average index of ministries and ministerial-level agencies was 84.38%, up 0.33% from 2022. Ten ministries recorded higher PAR indexes compared to 2022, and seven saw an index decrease.
The PAR Index is an annual report to assess the implementation of administrative reforms in all ministries, sectors, and localities in Vietnam. It is part of the Government’s commitment to build a democratic, clean, strong, professional, modernised, effective, and efficient administration embedded with the rule-of-law principles under the Party’s leadership and to develop a team of civil servants and public officials who are appropriately qualified to meet the demand of the nation’s course of development./.