Politics Bulgarian NA Speaker visits Ninh Binh province A delegation of the Bulgarian National Assembly headed by Speaker Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov had a working trip to the northern province of Ninh Binh on January 6, within the framework of the Speaker's official visit to Vietnam from January 5-9.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony on January 6 morning for his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, who is in Vietnam for an official visit and the 46th meeting of the two countries’ Inter-Governmental Committee.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The Lao Prime Minister will co-chair the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee during his visit.

Politics Lao PM arrives in Hanoi, begining official visit to Vietnam Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on January 6, beginning a two-day official visit to Vietnam and co-chairing the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.