Hanoi (VNA) – Activities of the National Assembly Office are becoming increasingly professional and effective, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue during a conference in Hanoi to review its 2023 work and outline tasks for next year.



Chairman Hue hailed activities of the legislature and concerted efforts and dedication of the agencies under the NA Office this year, noting that their endeavors have become increasingly "uniform, widespread and comprehensive”.



Highlighting several notable achievements, he said the workload in 2023 increased significantly, possibly the most extensive since the beginning of the term, including successfully holding two regular and three extraordinary sessions, 16 meetings of the NA Standing Committee, among others.



He noted improvements in law-making and supreme oversight, with quicker and more practical decision-making on crucial national issues. This, he stressed, underscores the NA's role and policies in promptly translating the Party Central Committee’s directives into practical actions by the Government, ministries, agencies and local authorities.



He asked for the need to further excel in the tasks of Party and political system building, strengthen efforts in safeguarding internal political stability and effective financial and public asset management.



In conclusion, he believed that the office will have a more successful year in 2024 than the previous year./.