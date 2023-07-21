Business VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023 to introduce over 10,000 brands More than 10,000 brands will be introduced at the 27th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023), which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.

Business “Fly now - Pay later” with Vietjet The economy is still difficult, but don’t worry, you still have opportunities to fly everywhere around the country and internationally in this summer. Let’s recharge your batteries and spend time with your family and friends together with Vietjet’s "Fly now - Pay later”.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 on July 21 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,734 VND/USD on July 21, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Phu Tho developing green tea products Long Coc is among several communes in Tan Son district, Phu Tho province, with the largest tea-growing area. Thanks to changes in production methods, its tea products not only bring high economic value but also create conditions for local people to develop community-based tourism.