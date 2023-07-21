Vietnam considers Samsung Vietnam success story in FDI: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on July 21 received CEO of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho, during which he affirmed that the Vietnamese Government considers Samsung Vietnam as a success story in terms of foreign direct investment in the country.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (R) receives CEO of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho. (Photo: VNA)
Choi said the Republic of Korea’s conglomerate has so far invested 20 billion USD in Vietnam, with more than 100,000 employees working at Samsung factories in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen.
Every year Samsung still pours an additional 1 billion USD in Vietnam and is trying to disburse all of this additional investment capital to maintain competitiveness and sustainable development.
The company has always reported a high export growth rate over the past years, reaching a record high of 65 billion USD last year, he added.
The Samsung Vietnam leader took the occasion to thank the Government for facilitating the company’s operations, hoping to receive additional support for win-win cooperation.
Sharing difficulties faced by the firm in 2023, Deputy PM Quang stated the Vietnamese Government is committed to creating an increasingly favourable and attractive business and investment environment for foreign investors, including Samsung./.