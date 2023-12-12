Politics Vietnam, Japan continue implementing defense cooperation Senior Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, received in Hanoi on December 11 a delegation from Japan’s Ministry of Defense, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and Sasakawa Peace Foundation led by Major General Shirai Ryoji, Director of the Department of Personnel and Training at the General Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Politics HCM City, Vientiane seek to foster partnership Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Lao capital of Vientiane Anouphap Tounalom discussed ways to promote all-round cooperation between the two localities during their talks in HCM City on December 11.

Politics Chinese top leader’s Vietnam visit significant: expert The state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping is of significance as it takes place at the time when the two countries are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, a Chinese expert has said.

Politics Upgrade of relations to further drive Vietnam - US partnership: Ambassador The upgrade of the Vietnam - US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development will create a new impetus and an open corridor for further promoting bilateral ties in the future, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.