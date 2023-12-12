Vietnam hands over Berlin ASEAN Committee chairmanship role to Brunei
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh, Rotating Chairman of the Berlin ASEAN Committee (BAC), on December 11 handed over the chairmanship role to Brunei after the committee’s seventh meeting.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh (L), Rotating Chairman of the Berlin ASEAN Committee (BAC), hands over the chairmanship role to Brunei (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) –
At the meeting, Minh reviewed outstanding activities in Vietnam’s chairmanship tenure, affirming that they have contributed to increasing the grouping’s position, strengthening cohesion between ASEAN member states, and asserting Vietnam’s role in this mechanism.
ASEAN is currently an important partner of the European Union (EU), including Germany. Cooperation in all fields between the two sides has gained many achievements, benefiting both, and contributing for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Berlin, the diplomat said that Vietnam has been doing its best to contribute to ASEAN, as well as the building process of the ASEAN Community.
The role as the BAC Chairman is rotated among ASEAN countries every six months./.