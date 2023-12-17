Politics PM receives leaders of Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko, and leaders of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo on December 16.

Politics Deputy PM delivers Christmas congratulations in HCM City Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang visited and congratulated the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City on December 15, ahead of the 2023 Christmas season and New Year 2024.

Politics Top Chinese leader’s Vietnam visit elevates ties to new height: Official The recent Vietnam visit by the high-level Chinese delegation has showed the high regards that the Party, State and people of China, especially General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, hold for their Vietnamese counterparts.

Politics Workshop looks back on 50 years of Vietnam-Netherlands ties The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a workshop on 50 years of relations between Vietnam and the Netherlands, and their achievements and prospects, in Hanoi on December 15, as part of activities marking the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.