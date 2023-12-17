Vietnam, Nepal enhance friendship
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Associations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son hosted a reception for a delegation from the Nepal Peace and Solidarity Council (NPSC) led by its Chairman Rabindra Adhikari, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), in Hanoi on December 16.
At the event, Son spoke highly of the outcomes of the working session between the Vietnam-Nepal Friendship Association and the NPSC delegation, and informed the guests of Vietnam’s situation and people-to-people exchange activities that VUFO and its members are carrying out.
VUFO will create favourable conditions for the Vietnam-Nepal and Nepal-Vietnam Friendship Associations to effectively carry out their cooperation, making contributions to enhancing the friendship between the two countries, Son said.
He went on to stress that Vietnam and the CPN-UML and the NPSC shared similar visions on development, ideology, communism and socialism.
Son said he wishes to promote people-to-people exchange between the two country, which he described as a solid foundation for the bilateral relations, adding VUFO and the Vietnam-Nepal Friendship Association should strengthen connectivity with Nepali partners, especially the NPSC, to carve out practical cooperation.
Rabindra Adhikar Rabindra Adhikar, for his part, highlighted that the Nepali people admire President Ho Chi Minh, and the struggle for national independence and national construction and development of Vietnam.
He said he wants to bolster the Vietnam-Nepal relations through the opening of direct flights, and cooperation in tourism, investment and trade.
At the event, the two sides discussed coordination to organise celebrations of important anniversaries of the two countries, and agreed to continue information exchange as well as discussions on measures and detailed cooperation activities to promote people-to-people exchange./.