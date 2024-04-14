Vietnamese language honoured in Japan
The Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka organised a ceremony to launch the day for honouring the Vietnamese language and a contest to seek ambassadors of the language on April 13.
The event, held in both online and offline formats, aimed at preserving and promoting the national cultural identity among generations of Vietnamese in Japan.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese general consul Vu Chi Mai stressed that the event was part of efforts to implement the project “Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad” approved by the Prime Minister.
This year, the consulate will join hands with competent associations to open Vietnamese classes, provide training for teachers, and build bookcases of Vietnamese books, she said, adding communications work will be pushed ahead to popularise the project.
From Vietnam, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Nguyen Manh Dong hailed the consulate and the Vietnamese community in the south of Japan for organising various cultural activities that help Japanese and other international communities have a better insight into the Vietnamese culture.
He expressed his hope that the event will receive enthusiastic response from the Vietnamese people.
The Vietnamese consulate and relevant associations agreed to set up a coordinating board for Vietnamese language and culture teaching for Vietnamese children, with training courses on teaching methods for non-professional teachers and parents to be held in May.
More than 110,000 Vietnamese are living, working and studying in Kyushu and Okinawa regions and south central of Japan./.