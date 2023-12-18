Kuwait 's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on December 17 sent a message of condolences to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his condolences to Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled a message of condolences to Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah passed away on December 16 at the age of 86 after ruling the Gulf state for three years./.