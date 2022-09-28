Politics Hanoi backs organisation of Vietnam-France cultural exchange activities: official Hanoi is ready to support and create favorable conditions for cultural and economic exchanges to better mutual understanding between Vietnamese and French people to be held in the capital next year, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh.

Politics Vietnam, Laos attach importance to people-to-people diplomacy: official Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man highly appreciated the positive developments in people-to-people exchanges between the two countries during a reception held on September 27 for delegates who are attending the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri.

Politics Vietnam seeks stronger parliamentary partnership with South Africa A delegation from the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations led by its deputy head Le Anh Tuan made a working trip to South Africa from September 22-28.

Politics Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son pays visit to Germany Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Germany from September 26-27 at the invitation of his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.