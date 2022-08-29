Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 29.

- Vietnam’s economic recovery will be stronger in the second half of 2022, particularly as the country resumed its tourism activities after a two-year closure, according to Standard Chartered’s latest Vietnam report.



The report said the Vietnamese economy will continue recovering in August as the recovery has shown signs of broadening.



- Vietnam has enjoyed a trade surplus of 3.96 billion USD in the first eight months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on August 29.



According to the office, the country's import-export turnover is estimated to reach 64.34 billion USD in August, up 5.2% month-on-month and 17.3% year-on-year.



- Record rise was seen in the number of newly-established firms and those returning to the market in the first eight months of this year thanks to a surge in August’s figures, according to the Business Registration Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



The agency reported that in the month, 11,918 new enterprises were set up with combined registered capital topping 130.19 trillion VND, a year-on-year rise of 106.9% and 91.6%, respectively.



- Import-export revenue of agro-forestry-aquatic products was estimated to reach 66.2 billion USD in the first eight months of 2022, up 8.7% year on year, of which export turnover hit about 36.3 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 13.1%, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).



With the results, Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery sector enjoyed a trade surplus of over 6.3 billion USD in the period, a surge of 94.6% over the same period last year.



- Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in August increased slightly by 0.005% from the previous month, 3.6% against December 2021, and 2.89% year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on August 29.



In the January-August period, the index went up 2.58% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the country's core inflation rose by 1.64%.



- The longest 220kV offshore overhead power transmission line in Southeast Asia, connecting the mainland of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and its resort island of Phu Quoc, will be put into operation in September.



The project, connecting Kien Binh commune of Kien Luong district in the mainland and Phu Quoc Island, has been developed by Vietnam Electricity (EVN)'s Southern Power Company (EVNSPC) with a total investment of over 2.2 trillion VND (nearly 93.94 million USD).



- Over 45,000 foreign students from 102 countries and territories studied in 155 educational facilities across Vietnam from 2016 to 2021, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.



Each year, around 4,000 to more than 6,000 foreign students are admitted to Vietnamese educational institutions on average, said the ministry.



- Vietnam has welcomed more than 1.44 million international arrivals in the first eight months of 2022, a 13.7-fold rise from a year earlier, thanks to the reopening to foreign tourists and the resumption of international air routes, data showed.



However, the figure still nosedived 87.3% compared to the same period of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on August 29.

- Tennis star Ly Hoang Nam missed the Challenger 50 Bangkok Open 2022 championship after losing 3-6 and 6-7 to Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot in the final match on August 28.



Vacherot ranked the 344th, 16 notches lower than Nam's in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP)'s latest rankings./.