☕ Afternoon briefing on December 11
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on December 11 for his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 11-12.
After the ceremony, the two leaders visited a photo exhibition featuring the land and people of Vietnam and Cambodia, and their good relations, jointly held by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), before holding talks. Read full story
- The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping from December 12-13 has prompted Vietnamese experts and researchers to forecast the trip will create new momentum for the bilateral relations.
The visit will make a prominent landmark and be an important highlight on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam - China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, according to experts. Read full story
- Sharing nearly 400km land border crossing seven northern localities of Vietnam, Vietnam and China has great advantages to promote partnership in economy, especially border economy, according to Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.
China has been the biggest trade partners of Vietnam for many years, with two-way trade accounting for one fourth of Vietnam's total import-export turnover with the world, while Vietnam is China’s sixth largest partner of China in the world and largest among ASEAN countries, noted Dien at a recent conference on boosting trade between northern localities and China. Read full story
- The Vietnam Innovation Network in Europe (VINEU) officially launched its operations in France at a ceremony held in Paris on December 10.
Introduced in November 2021, VINEU is one of the eight global networks supported by the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s National Innovation Centre (NIC). It has a mission to gather Vietnamese knowledge in Europe and collaboratively provide sustainable solutions to challenges faced by Vietnam. Read full story
- A Vietnam labour day was held in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Siheung city on December 10.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan said that labour cooperation is one of the main fields in bilateral relations. Since 2004, nearly 130,000 Vietnamese people have worked in the RoK under its Employment Permit System (EPS) programme. Read full story
- The number of digital technology companies in Vietnam has increased by 30% while the industry’s revenue has risen by 32% since 2019, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said on December 11.
The country’s digital technology industry has made encouraging strides over the last five years, he told the fifth national forum on the development of digital technology businesses held in northern Quang Ninh province, noting that the rate of Make-in-Vietnam products of the industry has gone up from 21% to 29%.
In particular, software production for foreign partners has grown 43%, involving 1,400 companies, with revenue nearing 10 billion USD. Read full story
- Vietnam aims to use organic fertiliser for 50% of the total cultivation area nationwide by 2050, and have at least 80% of centrally-run cities and provinces build organic fertiliser farming models as part of value chains for major and specialty products.
Those are among targets set in a project on promotion of production and use of organic fertilisers until 2030 with a vision to 2050 that has been approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). Read full story
- As Vietnam's economy is rapidly expanding, outpacing their ASEAN peers, it presents a unique opportunity for investors, said an article published on the Israeli-based financial market news site seekingalpha.com.
The article said such growth is underpinned by diverse sectors, from high-tech manufacturing to natural resources, and bolstered by significant trade relationships, especially with the US and China. Read full story
- Vietnam Airlines Group which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) has announced an additional capacity of over 100,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 550 flights, for the peak Lunar New Year (Tet) season from January 25 to February 24, 2024.
These figures bring its totals to 2.1 million seats and 10,700 flights during the period. Read full story
- Carrier Vietjet Air on December 10 launched two new international routes connecting Hanoi and Indonesia’s Jakarta, and Phu Quoc and the Republic of Korea’s Busan as year-end travel season heats up.
There are four round-trips a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday on the Hanoi-Jakarta route, with a flight time of more than four hours per leg.
Meanwhile, the airline operates seven return flights on the Phu Quoc-Busan route, with a flight duration of 5 hours and 30 minutes. Read full story./.