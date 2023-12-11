Politics Can Tho, UK look to cooperation in education, health, transport infrastructure Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien on December 11 hosted a visiting delegation from the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, with the sides expressing their intention for better joint work in education, health, and transport infrastructure.

Politics PM chairs official welcome ceremony for Cambodian counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on December 11 for his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 11-12.

Politics Vietnamese delegation visits UK to promote people-to-people relations A delegation of the Vietnam-UK Friendship Association (VUFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations led by VUFA Vice President Nguyen Van Phuc, paid a working visit to the UK from December 3 -10.

Politics Cambodian PM arrives in Hanoi, starts official visit to Vietnam Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and a high-ranking delegation of Cambodia arrived in Hanoi on December 11 morning, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh.