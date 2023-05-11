The ASEAN leaders’ statement on the development of the ASEAN community’s post-2025 vision is passed on May 10 at the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN leaders’ statement on the development of the ASEAN community’s post-2025 vision was passed on May 10 at the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.



Accordingly, the leaders agreed to continue to consolidate the bloc's community-building process through the full implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 adopted at the 27th ASEAN Summit held in 2015 in Kuala Lumpur.

They admitted to develop the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision and its attendant documents, as envisioned in the Hanoi Declaration on the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision, and enhance ASEAN’s collective efforts in narrowing the development gap within ASEAN and enhancing ASEAN’s sustainable development agenda to realise an inclusive, participatory, and collaborative Community that is no longer divided by the development gaps among its members.

They commended the ASEAN High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community (HLTF-ACV) for having accomplished important milestones in their work, including the Recommendations on Strengthening ASEAN’s Capacity and Institutional Effectiveness and proposed Core Elements of the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision which was adopted and noted by the leaders at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits on 11 November 2022 in Phnom Penh.

The ASEAN leaders encouraged HLTF-ACV to develop a visionary, inspirational, robust, comprehensive, inclusive and forward-looking ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision, to address current and future challenges and trends inside and beyond the region by 2045 while looking forward to the in-principle endorsement of the Vision in 2023 and adoption of the Vision and its attendant documents in 2025.

Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, said that since 2015, ASEAN leaders have agreed to define the ASEAN Community as a community of peace, stability, security, prosperity and resilience.

The ambassador acknowledged that, at this summit, ASEAN leaders reaffirmed the criteria and added new factors such as focusing on people, orientation towards human services, taking people as the centre and being the beneficiaries of the process of building and developing the ASEAN Community./.