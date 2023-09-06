Politics Prime Minister attends summits between ASEAN and partners Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended summits between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its partners – China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan – in Jakarta on September 6.

Politics PMs of Vietnam, Japan meet on sidelines of 43rd ASEAN Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio discussed bilateral relations at their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Italy The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy held a ceremony on September 5 night to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023).

Politics Prime Minister meets Sultan of Brunei in Jakarta Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah on September 6 on the sideline of the ongoing 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.