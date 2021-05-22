World Ambassador: Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire and wishes that it would be carried out and prolong in reality, said head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy.

World Thailand ready to join efforts to boost int’l economic cooperation Thailand stands ready to join efforts to enhance regional and global economic cooperation in a post-COVID-19 world, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the International Conference on the Future of Asia, which was held in the form of video conference on May 20.

World Future of Asia conference promotes cooperation for economic recovery Leaders of countries have highlighted the importance of cooperation and unity to post-pandemic economic recovery in Asia during the second day of the 26th International Conference on the Future of Asia that opened in Tokyo on May 20.