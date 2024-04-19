This year, many visitors are heading to the northern province of Dien Bien, the host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2024, where various activities have been held to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Catching this trend, many travel companies have designed tours to Dien Bien, which is easy to access by land and air.

In the central region, Hue, Da Nang and Hoi An are among top choices. Particularly, visitors can enjoy a heritage train tour connecting the three destinations and admire the natural beauty along the route passing through the Hai Van Pass, which was named among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world.

Many travel firms have made use of railways for their tours in 2024 to provide new experience for domestic tourists with a reasonable price amid high air fares./.

VNA