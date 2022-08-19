Hai Phong develops science, technology to serve sea-based economy
The northern port city of Hai Phong will become Vietnam’s centre for marine science and technology development, as set in the Politburo’s Resolution No.45 on building and developing the city by 2030, with a vision to 2045.
To achieve this goal, Hai Phong has set out a number of orientations for science and technology development, with focus on the research, transfer and application of technologies relevant to the city's development strategy.
Important contributor to city’s economic development
Three economic development pillars identified by Hai Phong are high-tech industry, seaports and logistics, and tourism and commerce, which are all based on the strengths of a coastal locality.
Recently, in a meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Tung said that Hai Phong, as a main gateway to the sea of northern localities, is a key marine economic development centre of the country. Its economic scale has expanded continuously, maintaining the second position in the Red River Delta, after Hanoi. Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the 2016-2020 period increased by 14.02% per year on average, 2.1 times higher than the national rate of 6.68%.
The city’s efforts in the research, application and development of science and technology have made important contributions to the general growth. Specifically, in the high-tech industry, the proportion of high-tech products in the city's total industrial production value has increased year after year, reaching 39.5% in 2019 and 40.12% in 2021. The share of high-tech industrial products in the processing and manufacturing sector rose rapidly from 16.4% in 2015 to 50% in 2021.
In the field of agriculture and fisheries, the city has stepped up the research and application of science and technology in association with the new-style rural area building programme. The application of advanced technology in agricultural production and post-harvest preservation has resulted in drastic changes in the yield and quality of crop products. The value of crop and aquatic products per hectare of land in Hai Phong increased from 72.95 million VND (3,100 USD) per year in 2008 to 169.1 million VND last year.
An outstanding strength of Hai Phong in accessing foreign technologies for marine economic development is the supply-demand connectivity in terms of technology between Vietnamese enterprises and foreign enterprises.
In 2020-2021, Hai Phong organised nine networking sessions with more than 5,000 meetings and exchanges to buy and sell technology and equipment between Vietnamese enterprises and partners from the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Israel, Germany, and the Netherlands. During these networking sessions, Vietnamese businesses gained access to many advanced technologies for seaport management and marine economic development of developed countries.
Human resources development, technology transfer receive high attention
Pham Xuan Duong, Rector of the Vietnam Maritime University - a key supply source of human resources for marine economic development, said that one of the key driving forces to promote and maintain the sustainable development of the city's sea-based economy is to intensify the research and application of marine science and technology in association with the protection of natural resources and the environment, in which scientific human resources play a core role.
According to him, the city needs to make forecasts on human resource demands for marine economic sectors, and determine the change in employment structure, in order to design new, specific and suitable mechanisms and policies suitable to human resources development in this sector.
Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Tung said that Hai Phong is promoting studies on sustainable marine economic development associated with the safeguard of sovereignty over sea and islands, national defence and security.
In addition, the city also directs relevant units to research, manage and effectively exploit marine resources, study and apply new technologies in the development of important marine economic sectors of the city such as ports, port and maritime services, tourism services, shipbuilding industry, fishery logistics services, aquaculture, fishing, and seafood processing./.