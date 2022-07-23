Business Hai Duong harvesting longan for exports Chi Linh city in the northern province of Hai Duong on July 22 held a ceremony to begin harvesting longan for export and ship batches of longan to the US, Europe and Singapore.

Business TH Group asked to contribute to building independent, self-reliant economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked TH Group – one of Vietnam’s largest dairy producers – continue expanding its scale, improving productivity and quality, building a stronger TH brand, and increasing the material and spiritual lives of employees, thus contributing to building an independent and self-reliant Vietnamese economy.

Business Legality of property projects must be transparent Government Decree No 44/2022/ND-CP about the development, management and use of the information system about housing and real estate is expected to improve the transparency of the property market.

Business Fair treats visitors to Hanoi’s OCOP goods, farm produce Businesses and agencies are operating 140 stalls at a trade fair promoting agricultural and One Commune, One Product (OCOP) goods of Hanoi and other localities, which opened in the capital’s Hoan Kiem lake pedestrian area on July 22’s evening.