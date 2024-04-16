Business US dollar continues gaining against Vietnamese dong, hitting exchange ceiling The US dollar has continued to strengthen against the Vietnamese dong (VND) as the exchange rate hit the ceiling limit across commercial banks on April 16 morning.

Business Tra Vinh exports organic coconut flower nectar to Australia The Tra Vinh Farm Co., Ltd (Sokfarm) in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has successfully exported its first shipment of organic coconut flower nectar products to Australia - the fifth main importer of the locality’s product.

Business Real estate market thrives, entities ready to re-enter market The real estate market has witnessed positive developments, with a slew of projects, including billion-dollar projects, being announced and called for investment in the first quarter of 2024.

Business Central bank to resume gold bar bidding after 11 years The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will resume gold bar bidding after 11 years, aiming to increase the supply of gold to the market, promptly and immediately settle the high difference in domestic and international gold prices, thus ensuring the gold market operates in a safe and stable, healthy, open, transparent and effective manner in accordance with the Prime Minister's direction.