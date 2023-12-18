Mobilising OV resources for national development: Deputy FM
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has called on Vietnamese representative offices in foreign countries to mobilise the OV resources to develop the nation. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has called on Vietnamese representative offices in foreign countries to mobilise the Overseas Vietnamese (OV) resources to develop the nation.
Hang, who is also the Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, made the call while attending a session on the OV affairs and citizen protection held on December 17 as part of the 32nd diplomatic conference.
Hailing the efforts by the offices over the past time, she urged them to pay further attention to and support the OVs in stabilising their lives and better integrating in the host nations, while promoting assistance for the Vietnamese citizens to preserve the Vietnamese language and cultural identity.
The official asked them to continue strictly following and carrying out the missions stated in the Politburo’s conclusion on the OV affairs in 2024, renew communications work, and diversify activities to mobilise the OVs, especially the young, to turn their heart to the homeland.
Regarding the citizen protection, Hang stressed the acceleration of the professionalism and completion of the procedures to handle the work, diversification of information reception and settlement, and promotion of coordination with competent authorities in the host nations to address urgent issues.
She also ordered the representative offices to pay due heed to evaluating, forecasting and giving warnings on crisis and disaster so as to have rational and prompt solutions, helping ease negative impact.
Besides, the offices should give timely and accurate information on citizen protection work, especially cases that garner public attention, she added.
As many as 150 heads of Vietnamese representative offices in foreign countries and leaders of several departments under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the session to review their attained results since the 31st diplomatic conference, point out shortcomings, and outline orientations for the OV work and citizen protection in the time to come.
Heads of the offices shared their experience in promoting solidarity among the OVs and supporting them to consolidate their legal status and stabilise their lives, as well as the citizen protection work./.