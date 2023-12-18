Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh receives governors of Japanese prefectures Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received the governors of the Japanese prefectures of Aichi, Tochigi, Niigata, Kanagawa, and Yamanashi in Tokyo on December 17 as part of his trip to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN - Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

Politics 'Bamboo diplomacy' carves out nation’s achievements: FM Despite global headwinds with unprecedented and daunting challenges, Vietnam’s foreign policy, adhering to the “bamboo diplomacy” concept, has carved out various achievements, according to Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend condolences over passing of Kuwaiti Emir Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on December 17 sent a message of condolences to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

