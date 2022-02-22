☀ Morning digest February 22
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a new summary for last evening by Vietnam News Agency.
- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue urged for greater efforts to further reform and improve the operational effectiveness of People’s Councils at a meeting held on February 21 to review the performances of all-level People’s Councils in the North of Vietnam in 2021 and discussed plans for 2022.
The People’s Councils were tasked to promptly implement and supervise the implementation of the State’s policies as well as the NA and Government’s resolutions on socio-economic development, finance and State budget, public investment disbursement, and national target programmes, particularly those on fighting COVID-19 and promoting socio-economic recovery from 2022 – 2023.
Health workers at the home of a COVID-19 patient in Tam Hiep commune of Thanh Tri district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)- The Ministry of Health said in its document sent to localities and agencies on February 21 that people who get at least two shots of COVID-19 vaccines and have close contact with COVID-19 patients will be quarantined for five days instead of seven days as previously. They people should receive the final dose at least 14 days before or recover from the disease within three months. Read full story
- General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh said on February 21 that the tourism sector should pay special heed to improving the quality of tourism products, infrastructure facilities and human resources, and utilities provided for foreign tourists in order to increase its competitiveness and attract more foreign visitors in the post-COVID-19 pandemic.
Foreign tourists in Hoi An city (Photo: VNA)The sector set a target of serving 65 million visitors, including 5 million foreigners, and earning 440 trillion VND (nearly 19.3 billion USD) in 2022. It continues implementing the second phase of a pilot programme to welcome international arrivals back and prepare necessary conditions to fully open tourism activities from March 15, 2022. Read full story
- The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam launched a project to upgrade rice value chain in Vietnam’s Red River Delta.
The project, part of a new framework on agricultural development cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK, will be carried out in Thai Binh, Nam Dinh and Hung Yen provinces until 2024. Read full story
- The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) said on February 21 that it is implementing the first-year technical cooperation project for aquaculture productivity enhancement in Vietnam’s northern provinces. This is part of the ministry’s official development assistance (ODA) endeavours. Read full story
- Businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) visited the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on February 21 to seek partnership opportunities with local firms.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)Chairman of the RoK-Vietnam Economic Support Committee Kwon Jae Haeng told local leaders that the committee is willing to assist An Giang in completing necessary procedures for certificates to export products to the RoK. Read full story./.