Politics Deputy FM Le Thi Thu Hang busy in Qatar Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang met and had working sessions with leaders of some ministries of Qatar on the occasion of her attendance at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha from March 5-8.

Politics Congratulatory messages, letters to State President pour in Leaders of Brunei, Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, Belarus, Bangladesh, Luxembourg, Nicaragua, ASEAN and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre marks 35th anniversary of traditional day The Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre under the Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 7 to celebrate its 35th traditional day (March 7) and receive the first-class Labour Order.