☀️ Morning digest March 8
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has lauded the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) and Japanese corporate leaders for promoting economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.
During a reception in Hanoi on March 7 for a delegation from Keidanren who are in Vietnam to attend a high-level economic seminar on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21), Chairman Hue expressed his delight at the strong and comprehensive development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership with high political trust. Read full story
- Leaders of Brunei, Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, Belarus, Bangladesh, Luxembourg, Nicaragua, ASEAN and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.
In his letter, Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah expressed his wish to cooperate closely with President Thuong in the near future to further deepen the valuable relationship between the two countries, both bilaterally and as close partners within ASEAN. Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has lauded the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) and Japanese corporate leaders for promoting economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.
During a reception in Hanoi on March 7 for a delegation from Keidanren who are in Vietnam to attend a high-level economic seminar on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21), Chairman Hue expressed his delight at the strong and comprehensive development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership with high political trust. Read full story
- Leaders of Brunei, Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, Belarus, Bangladesh, Luxembourg, Nicaragua, ASEAN and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.
In his letter, Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah expressed his wish to cooperate closely with President Thuong in the near future to further deepen the valuable relationship between the two countries, both bilaterally and as close partners within ASEAN. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets female leaders of centrally-run agencies and presents Kovalevskaia Awards on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Photo: VNA- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met female leaders of centrally-run agencies and presented Kovalevskaia Awards on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8) in Hanoi on March 7 to honour the contributions of Vietnamese women to national construction and development.
Speaking at the event, the PM extended his best wishes to heroic Vietnamese mothers and all Vietnamese women, female leaders, managers and scientists. Read full story
- Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang met and had working sessions with leaders of some ministries of Qatar on the occasion of her attendance at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha from March 5-8.
At the meetings, the officials of Qatar conveyed congratulations from Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to President Vo Van Thuong. Read full story
- Foreign investors, including those from the UK, are becoming more and more concerned about the environment and climate, said Ambassador of the UK to Vietnam Iain Frew.
Speaking at a workshop themed “The UKVFTA – Green and Fair Trade with Vietnam” on March 7 in Hanoi, Frew said his country is delighted that Vietnam is becoming a regional leader in sustainability, with its ambitious commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 at COP26. Read full story
- As one of the effective dialogue channels, the Vietnam - Japan Joint Initiative (VJJI) has contributed to improving the domestic business and investment environment, and raising investor confidence, including those from Japan, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.
Addressing a high-level economic seminar between Vietnam and Japan on March 7 in Hanoi, Minister Dung said from these results, Japanese investors are confident about investing anew and expanding existing investment in Vietnam. Read full story
- The Francophone employment support centre (centre d'employabilité francophone - CEF Danang) was inaugurated at the University of Technology and Education - the University of Danang (UD) in central Da Nang city on March 7.
Addressing the launching ceremony, which was held by the UD in collaboration with the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), Director of the UD Nguyen Ngoc Vu said CEF Danang is a specific result of the long-term cooperation between the university and the AUF. Read full story
- Nearly 3 million hectares of dioxin-polluted land in the southwest area of Bien Hoa air base, the most contaminated spot in Vietnam, has been treated and handed over to the southern province of Dong Nai.
This is the first area of the air base to be completely remediated, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced at an event to return the treated land on March 7. Read full story
At the 36th minute, Iran was awarded a free kick. The ball was crossed into the penalty area and Hazbavi jumped up to head the ball, opening the score./.Read full story