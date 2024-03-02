Politics Vietnam, Italy see strong potential in agriculture cooperation The Vietnamese and Italian economies are complementary, with great potential for cooperation, with agriculture being a key area, said head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung.

Politics Vietnam, US hold 10th dialogue on Asia-Pacific Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kritenbrink co-chaired the 10th Vietnam-US Dialogue on Asia-Pacific in Hanoi on March 1.

Politics Ambassador spotlights driving force behind growing Vietnam-Australia ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse’s upcoming visit to Australia from March 5-9 to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit marking the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations.

Politics Binh Duong, Japanese region cooperate in building environmental protection capacity The enhancement of environmental protection capabilities for officials has taken centre stage in the collaboration between the southern province of Binh Duong and Japan's Kansai region, heard a meeting between the local authorities and the Kansai Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI Kansai) on March 3.